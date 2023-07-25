Jaya Bachchan Gets Angry At Paps; Alia, Ranbir, Katrina, Vicky Attend Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Premiere

Jaya Bachchan lost her cool at the premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The veteran actress, who is seen playing a pivotal role in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt headlined film, was seen attending the premiere with her children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. Jaya opted to skip the red carpet but was seen waiting for her children to join her. At the time, the paparazzi began calling out her name and requested her to pose.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made their way to the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere on Tuesday night. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead, and is directed by Karan Johar. Vicky and Katrina were seen entering the screening venue hand-in-hand. Katrina turned heads in her cute, little white dress while Vicky stole hearts in a matching denim shirt and pants. In a video shared a paparazzo, Vicky was seen keeping Katrina close even while he was interacting with the media.

Ranbir Kapoor proved he is Alia Bhatt’s biggest cheerleader as he joined her at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor was seen walking the red carpet of the screening with Alia, wearing a tee with the words ‘Team Rocky Aur Rani’ on it. Ranbir was seen wearing a black tee with a pair of pants. Alia twinned with him, wearing a black tee featuring the same words. However, they styled the tee with different colour pants.

Ever since Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut, fans and netizens have been in awe of her posts. The veteran actress’ charm, wit and sensitivity translates through her words and photos. Almost after 5 months since her social media appearance, the actress laid out several Instagram rules for healthy engagement of her posts.

