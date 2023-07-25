Jaya Bachchan Loses Her Cool At Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Premiere, Says ‘Chillaao Mat…’

Jaya Bachchan lost her cool at the premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The veteran actress, who is seen playing a pivotal role in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt headlined film, was seen attending the premiere with her children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. Jaya opted to skip the red carpet but was seen waiting for her children to join her. At the time, the paparazzi began calling out her name and requested her to pose.

This gesture did not go down well with Jaya Bachchan. As seen in a video shared by a paparazzo, Jaya lost her cool and angrily asked the paparazzi, “I am not deaf, chillao mat. Aaram se." She was soon joined by Shweta and Abhishek and the trio made their way to the screening.