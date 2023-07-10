Jaya Bachchan, Rekha Come Face To Face At Award Function In Viral Video, Here's What Happened Next

Veterans actresses Rekha and Jaya Bachchan once left the audience in shock as they came face to face and shared hugged each other at an award show. The moment captured in an old video quickly went viral on social media. Their unexpected reunion at the award show was appreciated by many.

In the video, which has been grabbing attention, we can see Rekha, dressed in a golden colour saree, walking toward Jaya Bachchan. Both looked at each other and hugged. The people standing there immediately started clicking pictures and making videos. The actresses also exchanged words with each other. Both then pose for the camera. Jaya later asked Rekha to sit next to her. Notably, Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan were in a relationship but there was no confirmation of this. Both sides remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rekha were seen together in Silsila. It is reported that the life was inspired by Big B’s life. The film was a huge hit at the box office. However, after that, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha never shared screen space.