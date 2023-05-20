Jaya Bachchan Reveals Aishwarya Rai 'Stands Behind And Listens' In Old Video; Says 'I like that quality...'

On April 20, 2007, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s son, becoming a part of the Bachchan family. Since then, she has won over everyone in the family. Aishwarya shares a close bond with her in-laws and is cherished as a member of the happy Bachchan family. In a throwback video on social media, Jaya Bachchan openly shares her delight at finding the perfect daughter-in-law in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Speaking with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan, before Aishwarya officially became part of the family, Jaya Bachchan had said, “She’s lovely, I love her." During a conversation with the veteran actress, Karan highlighted how she has been a pillar of support for her husband Amitabh Bachchan and how Abhishek Bachchan found his perfect match in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Jaya Bachchan openly expressed her love for Aishwarya, saying that she has always held affection for her."She’s lovely. I love her. You know I’ve always loved her."

In the later half of the chat show, Jaya Bachchan said that she believes Aishwarya is the perfect choice for their family. Talking about her future daughter-in-law, the veteran actress mentioned, “When we are all together, I have never ever seen her push herself, and I like that quality. I like it that she stands behind and she listens and she is taking it all in."

When asked if she considers Aishwarya the ideal daughter-in-law, Jaya Bachchan said that she does. She also shared how Amitabh Bachchan’s face would light up upon seeing Aishwarya. She said Aishwarya has filled the void left that their daughter Shweta left after she got married and settled in Delhi.

On being asked if it bothers her that Aishwarya is coming with the baggage of a big star and that it could be difficult sometimes, Jaya said, " No, not at all. She is a strong lady with a lot of dignity."