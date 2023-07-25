Jaya Bachchan's Angry Face In 'Dhindhora Baje Re' Leaves Twitter In Splits: 'Itna Bhi Real Nahi...'

Jaya Bachchan has grabbed many eyeballs with her angry expressions in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s latest song Dhindhora Baje Re. Jaya Bachchan plays Dhanlakshmi, a stern matriarch, in Karan Johar’s directorial, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Netizens can’t get over Jaya’s facial expressions in the energetic dance number which comes in the film on the occasion of Durga Puja. One user said, “Jaya Bachchan is being her own self throughout this whole song." Another one said, “Itna bhi real nahi dikhana tha."