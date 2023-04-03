Jaya Prada Birthday: Top 5 Movies of the Actress with Amitabh Bachchan

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAYA PRADA: Jaya Prada, the actress-turned-politician ruled the industry with her charm, graceful dance skills and nuanced acting chops. She began her career at the age of 14 in the Telugu film industry with a 3-minute song in the movie Bhoomi Kosam (1976). However, it was her film Siri Siri Muvva (1976) that carved her path towards Bollywood and she marked her debut by starring in its Hindi remake, Sargam (1979) by K. Vishwanath. The movie instantly catapulted her to fame. She also won her first Filmfare nomination as the Best Actress.

The actress has starred opposite many popular actors including Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty and Rishi Kapoor. However, her pairing with Amitabh Bachchan was most liked by the audience. The duo delivered some powerful performances together. On her birthday, let’s take a look at her movies with Amitabh Bachchan.

Sharaabi (1984)

One of the blockbuster hit films of the 80s was Prakash Mehra’s Sharaabi starring Jaya Prada, Amitabh Bachchan, Om Prakash and Pran in important roles. The story is about an alcoholic man named Vicky Kapoor, who is a spoiled yet kind-hearted son of an extremely rich and uncaring father. All hell broke loose when he falls in love with a professional dancer, Meena (Jaya), a daughter of a poor blind man. Aakhree Raasta (1986)

Bhagyaraj’s Aakhree Raasta (The Last Option) is about a man who gets falsely accused of murdering his wife and gets imprisoned. A few years later he sets out to seek revenge and comes across a police officer who turns out to be his son. The movie also stars Sridevi, Anupam Kher and Dalip Tahil in important roles. Aaj Ka Arjun (1990)

Bheem Singh was cast out from the village for raising his voice against an oppressive landlord who was involved in the murder of his sister. But, when his nephew, Kanhaiya gets kidnapped, he tries to convince the villagers to help him out in his mission. K. C. Bokadia’s Aaj Ka Arjun stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Prada, Amrish Puri, Asrani, and Anupam Kher to name a few. Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi (1988)

Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati by Manmohan Desai starred Amitabh Bachchan, Meenakshi Sheshadri, and Jaya Prada in the lead roles. The movie also featured Mithun Chakraborty, Amrish Puri, Nirupa Roy, and Aruna Irani. Ganga Prasad (Amitabh) is in love with Jamuna (Meenakshi). But in an ill-fated accident, the couple gets separated. While he begins a frantic search for his beloved, another woman, Saraswathi (Jaya) falls in love with Ganga. Insaniyat (1994)

Insaniyat revolves around the story of SSP Amar Nath Singh, who is an honest police officer. To combat terrorism, he convinces two local crime lords- Karim Lala and Hariharan to join forces with him and help in stopping the criminal activities. While the duo agree, they have their hidden agenda behind it. The movie is directed by Tony Juneja and Nikhil Malik. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Prada, Sunny Deol, Chunky Pandey, Nutan, Tom Alter and many others.

