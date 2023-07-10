Jee Le Zara: Anushka Sharma Turns Down Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Starrer After Priyanka Chopra's Exit?

The much-awaited Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara is currently facing a lot of uncertainty, ever since rumours started going around about Priyanka Chopra exiting the project. While Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt remain part of the cast, the buzz is that the makers are now delaying the project, until they find a replacement for Priyanka. However, there has been no official statement about the same.

Similarly, there were several reports claiming that Anushka Sharma might replace Priyanka Chopra. But in a fresh development, Anushka might have turned down this opportunity.

As per sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, although Anushka was excited being a part of a female-centric, she didn’t have the dates to commit to the project. The source told the portal, “Anushka was excited about the idea of a female-led journey of self-discovery, but the shooting timelines were not matching with her calendar. She has to balance her personal life with her profession and allotting the number of days that Farhan asked for was not possible. There are a lot of combination dates with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, but it was not in line with her schedule."

Earlier, there were several reports that claimed Katrina too has walked out of the film after Priyanka Chopra’s exit. The industry insider shared with the portal that, “There’s no truth in it. It’s a project which will definitely be made because it is very close to Farhan as well as Zoya." The source further added, “Katrina is still on board and hasn’t walked out. She has a close bond with Farhan as well as Zoya after she did Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. So, there is no way that she will leave the project without any concrete reason. At the moment, she’s very much among the leading cast. And the worries around the film getting shelved are not relevant."

When asked about the film facing multiple delays, the source on a closing note added, “No one has kept it on the back-burner. As far as Priyanka’s replacement is concerned, there is no name in the mind, and the makers will now start looking for options."