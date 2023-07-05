Jee Le Zara Shelved After Priyanka Chopra Walks Out? Here's What We Know

The much-awaited Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara is currently facing a lot of uncertainty, ever since rumours started going around about Priyanka Chopra exiting the project. While Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt remain part of the cast, the buzz is that the makers are now delaying the project, until they find a replacement for Priyanka. However, there has been no official statement about the same.

A source close to the production unit shared with Hindustan Times that, Priyanka had to walk out of the film as its shooting schedule is clashing with the shoot of the second season of her Hollywood Citadel 2. “Priyanka was not able to commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments and she asked Farhan if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa next year. While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024, so it didn’t work out." The source also added, “It’s true and a very unfortunate development that PC will no longer be able to do the film, but there’s no bad blood between her and the team."

Earlier, there were several reports that claimed Katrina too has walked out of the film after Priyanka Chopra’s exit. The industry insider shared with the portal that, “There’s no truth in it. It’s a project which will definitely be made because it is very close to Farhan as well as Zoya." The source further added, “Katrina is still on board and hasn’t walked out. She has a close bond with Farhan as well as Zoya after she did Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. So, there is no way that she will leave the project without any concrete reason. At the moment, she’s very much among the leading cast. And the worries around the film getting shelved are not relevant."

When asked about the film facing multiple delays, the source on a closing note added, “No one has kept it on the back-burner. As far as Priyanka’s replacement is concerned, there is no name in the mind, and the makers will now start looking for options."