After piquing the excitement of his fans for a long time, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan makers have finally unveiled the film’s romantic track titled Jee Rahe The Hum. The song is a love anthem that sees Salman singing for his love Pooja Hegde, as he is seen falling in love with her.

The three-minute-twenty-two seconds song sees Salman Khan looking handsome in a cool casual avatar as he crosses paths with the gorgeous Pooja Hegde. Next, we see him chilling with his friends at home, and Pooja enters the frame, Salman dances and confesses his love for her. We also see the two twinning in red as they present a romantic dance. Crooned by Salman Khan, Salman Khan, Jee Rahe The Hum’s music has been composed by Amaal Mallik. The song’s lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed.The romantic track is a love anthem for all the lovebirds.

Salman took to Twitter to share the song’s video and wrote, “Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahiin hai, woh karke dikha do… love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure …#JeeRaheTheHum #30DaysToKBKJ."

Check out the song’s video here:

Till now, two songs and a teaser of Salman Khan’s upcoming film have been released. The first song, Naiyo Lagda, picturised on Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde met with mixed-to-negative responses from the masses. The song has inspired meme fest, and netizens have trolled Salman Khan’s hookstep.

The second song Billi Billi has been well received by the masses and it has become the new wedding song of recent times.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam. The film’s teaser released last year, which featured Salman pulling some stunts, as usual. The promo showed several action-packed moments from the film, including a chase sequence on a train, and and some usual heated combat that Salman is well known for.

There’s much excitement surrounding the film as Salman Khan hasn’t featured in a theatrical release in a main role since Antim, which went quickly to OTT. He appeared in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s 2022 film GodFather and also seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, where he appeared in his Tiger avatar. Salman also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

