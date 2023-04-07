Jeetendra Birthday Special: Top 10 Dance Numbers of the 'Jumping Jack' of Bollywood

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JEETENDRA: With several blockbuster movies, many ecstatic tracks, a number of hard-hitting dialogues and an illustrious career of more than 50 years, Jeetendra, who is fondly known as Jeetu ji, stands tall for giving a gleaming path for many generations to walk on. While we all have been fans of his style of dialogue delivery, the veteran actor stood out from the rest in the industry with his eccentric style of dancing.

Be it fast-paced euphoric moves to Mast Baharon Ka Main Aashiq, iconic badminton style sporty dancing in much loved Dhal Gaya Din, aerobic style steps to Naino Mein Sapna or PT style grooving to Taki Taki, Jeetendra simply left all head over heels with commanding screen presence.

Credited with starting the trend of ‘dancing heroes’ in Bollywood, Jeetendra rightfully earned the title of Jumping Jack of Bollywood.

Baar Baar Yeh Din Aaye

In this song from the movie Farz, Jeetendra is seen dancing energetically with actress Babita and the other background dancers. The song was sung by the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. Nainon Mein Sapna

This is yet another song from the 1983 film, which is remembered even today with Jeetendra and Sridevi dancing flawlessly to its tunes. The music was composed by Bappi Lahiri, and the lyrics were penned by Indeevar. It was sung by an ensemble of singers, including Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, and SP Balasubrahmanyam. Taki Taki

This is another colourful song from Himmatwala featuring Jeetendra. Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar beautifully sang this timeless number. Dhal Gaya Din

Jeetendra grooves with the lead actress Leena Chandravakar in this song from the 1970 film Humjoli. In the music video, Jeetendra is seen in his trademark white t-shirt and trousers. He dances in rhythm to the music, while playing badminton with Leena. Oi Amma Oi Amma

This song features Jeetendra and Jaya Prada from the 1983 movie Mawaali. This is yet another popular number that was sung by the duo, Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle. Decades later, this track served as an inspiration for the song Ooh la la in The Dirty Picture in 2011. Tohfa Tohfa

Jaya Prada and Jeetendra again shared the screen in this energetic number from the 1984 film Tohfa. This song was crooned by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. Aa Mere Humjoli Aa

This song is from the 1969 film Jeene Ki Raah in which the dancing superstar shakes a leg with Tanuja. The song was a duet by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi. Tere Sang Pyar Main Nahin Todna

The song’s lyrics were written by Varma Malik in the year 1976 for the movie Nagin. It was sung by Lata Mangeshkar, and Mahendra Kapoor and featured Reena Roy, Sunil Dutt, and Jeetendra. Chadti Jawani

Numerous versions of the song have been created, but the original’s charm cannot be matched. Mohammed Rafi performed for Jeetendra, while Lata Mangeshkar performed for Aruna Irani. Irani and Jeetendra have collaborated before, but this song from Caravan won them praise from fans. Deewana Dil Sangeet Ka

This is from the 1985 film Hoshiyar. In the song, Meenakshi Seshadri introduce Jeetendra’s entrance as the song starts. The techno sounds, the discotheque stage, and of course the sparkly attire makes this the ultimate 1980s vibe.

