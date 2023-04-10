‘Jeetendra Didn’t Touch Rice For 25 Years To Stay Fit’: Shakti Kapoor

Yesteryear Bollywood superstar Jeetendra has always been famous for his extraordinary acting skills as well as his affable and humble nature. The actor has taught a lot to his peers, both junior and senior artists, through his experience. Now, a close friend of Jitendra, Shakti Kapoor, who has acted in almost 50 films with him, has revealed something about Jitendra’s discipline. He explained that the actor once told him that he had not eaten rice for the past 25 years to keep himself fit. He just brought salad and vegetables in his tiffin.

He further added that wherever the set was, Jeetendra used to wake up at 5:30 am every day and used to run around the set in the morning to stay fit. He used to exercise for almost an hour, and then after completing a half-hour nap, he used to report on the set exactly at 9:00 am. He also mentioned that, despite being such a huge star, Jitendra never took advantage of his stardom.

Jeetendra was known as the White Handsome Man in the industry because of his white clothes. Producers used to take care of his fondness for white and used to put five to six identical dresses on the sets. Seeing him, even Shakti Kapoor started wearing white clothes.

Shakti even mentioned that producers used to like Jeetendra a lot. If the producers got stuck, Jeetendra used to help them with the finances as well. There were times when producers used to give less money than the amount that was stated, but Jeetendra never complained about anything. He said that at that time, films were made about relationships. He even revealed that Jitendra used to take a stand for everyone on the set.

The real name of Jeetendra is Ravi Kapoor, and the actor is 81 years old. He has a daughter, Ekta Kapoor, who is a famous producer in the TV world. He has a son as well, named Tusshar Kapoor, who has also worked as an actor in films.

