Jennie Raises Temperatures With Her Sexy Dance Moves at The Idol Party, BLACKPINK Star's Video Goes Viral

Jennie stole the show at The Idol’s premiere and the after-party at Cannes. The BLACKPINK member made heads turn in a princess-style dress at the premiere of the HBO series and changed into a comfy vest which she styled with a sarong style skirt for the after-party. In videos from the after-party surfacing online, Jennie was seen grooving to music with fellow cast and crew members of the show.

In one of the videos, Jennie was seen showing off her sexy moves, reminding fans of how hot she is! In another, she was posing for photos and videos with Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily Rose-Depp, the headliner of The Idol. Also seen bringing the house down at the party was Abel “The Weeknd" Tesfaye, who was managing the music while also letting his hair down. Watch the videos below:

Several fans reacted to the videos featuring Jennie.

The Idol premiered at Cannes 2023 and it had everyone talking. The international series, created by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and Abel “The Weeknd" Tesfaye, features Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd in the lead. The series also marks BLACKPINK member Jennie’s international acting debut. The first reactions and reviews of The Idol came out earlier in the day and they are divided.

While the series got a five-minute standing ovation, a few journalists present in the premiere room claimed that people were not impressed. Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh tweeted, “Lots of strong reactions to #TheIdol out of #Cannes2023 — ranging from ‘I hated it’ to ‘the TV version of clickbait’ to ‘I don’t need to see any more of Lily-Rose Depp naked.'"

The Idol premieres on HBO on June 4.