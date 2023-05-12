Jennifer Mistry SLAMS TMKOC's 'Bhide' Aka Mandar, Says 'A Co-Star Abused Him for Backing Asit Modi' | Exclusive

Jennifer Mistry has left everyone shocked for alleged sexual harassment allegations against the maker of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumar Modi. She has filed a complaint against Asit, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of alleged sexual harassment at the workplace. In one of her interviews on Thursday, the actress even called the sets of the popular sitcom a ‘male-chauvinist’ place - an allegation denied by her co-star Mandar Chandwadkar aka Atmaram Tukaram Bhide.

Now, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Jennifer has lashed out at Mandar for supporting Asit Kumar Modi. “He (Mandar) is a male too. What will he say when he himself is a male? He will do whatever Asit Kumarr Modi will tell him. Anything. The co-star who called me yesterday also abused Mandar for over 45 minutes. ‘Sa**a yeh kaise palat gaya’. I told him, ‘I do not care’. Let him do whatever he wants to do. I do not care," Jennifer told us.

“Everyone knows why he is with Asit Kumarr Modi. He works only as per Asit Kumarr Modi," she added.

Asked if any of her other co-stars have contacted her after her allegations against Asit Kumarr Modi, Jennifer refused to take their names but shared, “A couple of them called a few days ago. When I told them that I have filed a complaint, they were stunned. ‘Arey kya hai’, ‘aisa mat karo’, ‘itne logo ka pet chalta hai’. I told them I am not doing anything. I am not interested in the show going off-air. 200 people work there. Whatever is happening is because of the producer’s action."

“Only one of my co-stars contacted me yesterday (May 11). I do not want to name him. He was shocked. I spoke to him for 1.5 hours. He kept on telling me that I have done the right thing," the actress concluded.