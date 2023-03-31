Jennifer Winget Back on Instagram After A Month With Stunning Pictures

Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular and much-loved actresses in the television industry. She rose to fame through one of our favourite television shows Dill Mill Gayye. One of the television industry’s most fashionable divas has won millions of hearts with her flawless acting abilities and stunning appearance, and her fashion sense has also become well-known among her enormous fan base. Every time Jennifer steps out in the tinsel town, she never misses an opportunity to impress the fashion police and dish out major fashion goals.

On the one hand, the diva keeps blowing our minds with her social media presence and on the other, her social media detox makes us think about where she is. But the good news is Jennifer Winget is back on Instagram after over a month and we skipped our heartbeats. We wonder where the actress was being buzzy these days!

Jennifer posted a series of pictures which was shot for Face Magazine and looked stunning. While posting the pictures, she wrote, “Testing. Is this thing on? From “ " “ " again, I am sorry for the prolonged radio silence. But as you can see, I have been busy with the stellar team at @facemag.in and nothing screams “’ " like hitting the ground running as in scorching March!!! Digging each of these looks, but CANNOT wait to hear what you think of ‘em. PS: I have missed you!"

Jennifer’s last post earlier was a video of her walking on the beach with her dog which she had posted on February 20. Take a look:

On the professional front, Jennifer has appeared in several TV shows including Saraswatichandra, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Beyhadh, Bepannaah, and others. She has received a lot of praise for her acting abilities over the years. She has also acted in several web series and music videos. Jennifer’s most recent appearance was in the Voot Select web series CODE M Season 2.

