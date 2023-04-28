Jiah Khan's Mother Rabia BREAKS Silence On Sooraj Pancholi's Acquittal, Says 'This Is Case of Murder'

Jiah Khan suicide case: On Friday, a special CBI court cleared actor Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted of the charges of abetting the suicide of actress Jiah Khan. The actress died in 2013. Sooraj was cleared because of a “paucity of evidence". Following the verdict, Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan told CNN News18 that he was cleared only of abetment of suicide but ‘the case of murder is still there.’

“This is a case of murder. The abetment to suicide case has gone but the murder case is still there," she said. She added that she will now approach the higher courts of the country to seek justice for her daughter. “I will not give up hope.. I will keep fighting. I will approach the High Court, Supreme Court, whatever is required to get justice for my daughter," she told our channel.

Jiah Khan was found dead at her Juhu home on June 3, 2013. A six-page suicide note purportedly penned by her was recovered. The letter narrated her “intimate relationship, physical abuse and mental and physical torture" allegedly at the hands of Sooraj which let her taking the decision.

It was stated that she was cheated on and abused by him and that he had even raped her, following which she had to undergo an abortion. He was even arrested but was later released on bail. Following his bail, Jiah’s mother moved to the Bombay High Court and sought a transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The central investigating agency then filed a charge-sheet in December 2015 in which they charged Sooraj with abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

