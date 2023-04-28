Jiah Khan Case Verdict Highlights: Rabia Makes SHOCKING Accusation About CBI, Sooraj Reflects On 10 'Painful' Years

Curated By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 21:51 IST
Mumbai, India
Jiah Khan Suicide Case Live Updates: Sooraj Pancholi on Friday was acquitted by a special CBI court in Jiah Khan death case due to lack of evidence. Hours after relief from the court, the Bollywood actor issued an official statement and mentioned that he has finally won his 'dignity and confidence' back. Earlier in the day, Sooraj also took to his Instagram Story and shared, "The truth always wins.
Sooraj Pancholi’s team distributed sweets to media personnel outside the Mumbai court after the actor was acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case earlier today. A video of the same has now surfaced on social media. Watch:
Sooraj Pancholi’s mother Zarina Wahab has reacted to Jiah’s mother, Rabia Khan’s comment she would continue to fight for her daughter. Zarina told News18 Showsha that Rabia ‘can do whatever she wants for her satisfaction’ and added that she has full faith in the judiciary.
Speaking to News18 exclusively, Sooraj’s mother Zarina Wahab talked about her son’s acquittal and shared that justice has been ‘finally served’.
Sooraj Pancholi’s father Aditya Pancholi has reacted to his son’s acquittal. “We are very grateful to the judiciary, the law of this country and very grateful to God. We all had faith in God and faith in judiciary," he told India Today.
Sooraj Pancholi has issued his first official statement after being acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case. Read his statement here:
“The Verdict has taken 10 long painful years and sleepless nights, But today I have not only won this case against me but I have also won my dignity and confidence back, it took a lot of courage to face the world with such heinous allegations, I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have gone through at such a young age, I don’t know who will give me these 10 years of my life back to me, but I am glad that this has finally come to an end not only for me but specially for my family. There is nothing bigger than peace in this world."
As Sooraj Pancholi gets acquitted, here’s a timeline of events regarding Jiah Khan’s death case. Read more here.
As reported by Live Law, Sooraj Pancholi had earlier denied “losing it at Jiah" in the court. He had also claimed that he never had violent fights with the late actress.
A break-up can’t be termed abetment to suicide unless a person actively instigated the other for the act, multiple Supreme Court judgments have laid out in the context of Section 306 of the Indian Penal code (IPC). Read here to know why suicide abetment charge is tough to prove sans concrete evidence.
Sooraj Pancholi and his mother Zarina Wahab were mobbed outside the Mumbai court on Friday. In a video that has now surfaced online, the two can be seen struggling to make their way to their car as the media surrounded them. Watch:
Sooraj Pancholi was snapped by the paparazzi as he left the court on Friday afternoon after being acquitted in the Jiah Khan case. Check out the picture here:
After being acquitted in the Jiah Khan death case, Sooraj Pancholi is likely to visit Siddhivanayak temple today.
Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan says that “it’s not shocking" for her after Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted of abetment to suicide charges on Friday. She told CNN-News18 “This was expected because it was never a case of section 306. It was a wrong charge. It is the case of murder."
Rabia Khan’s lawyer Shekhar Jagtap told CNN-News18 “We will appeal in higher court after studying the judgement."
Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan has said that she will approach higher court after Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted in the case due to lack of evidence. “I will not give up hope… will keep fighting. This is a case of murder," she told CNN-News18.
Minutes after getting a big relief in Jiah Khan death case, Sooraj Pancholi took to his Instagram Story and shared, “The truth always wins."
After Sooraj Pancholi got a clean chit in Jiah Khan death case, her mother Rabia Khan’s lawyer said, “We will appeal in higher court after studying the judgement."
Due to paucity of evidence, this court can’t hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted, says Judge AS Sayyed of special CBI court in Mumbai.
Sooraj Pancholi gets big relief as the actor has been acquitted in Jiah Khan death case due to lack of evidence.
Ahead of Jiah Khan case verdict, Sooraj Pancholi’s mother Zarina Wahab said, “I know my son is innocent. I am fully confident that my son will get justice, because he is innocent."
Hearing on Jiah Khan death case is expected to resume shortly. The case has been kept back due to last minute written submission.
Hours before a Mumbai court will pronounce its verdict in the Jiah Khan suicide case, the late actress’ mother, Rabia Khan has hoped for justice.
Stating some technical difficulties, Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan’s lawyer said that their written submission got delayed. The court has allowed the lawyer to make their submission.
Hearing on Jiah Khan death case will be resumed at 12PM. The case has been kept back due to last minute document submission.
Rabia Khan’s lawyer made a written submission yesterday. The court had earlier directed all lawyers to make the submission by a specific date. Sooraj Pancholi’s lawyers have taken objection to the last minute submission. The case has been kept back and will again be called out at 12 pm.
Sooraj Pancholi gets clicked arriving with his mother Zarina Wahab at the CBI court ahead of Jiah Khan case verdict.
Special Judge A S Sayyad is likely to pronounce the verdict in Jiah Khan death case today. Hearing has begun.
Sooraj Pancholi’s mother Zarina Wahab has accompanied the actor to CBI court which is likely to give its verdict on Jiah Khan death case today.
Actor Sooraj Pancholi, accused of allegedly abetting Jiah Khan’s suicide, has reached the CBI court which is expected to give its verdict on the case today.
Nafisa Rizvi Khan, better known as Jiah Khan, was a British-American actress and singer who worked in Indian films. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2007 film Nishabd in which she starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She was later noted for portraying a medical student in Ghajini, which was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2008.
In an old interview with IANS, Sooraj Pancholi said, “Not even five per cent of what the media has written about me till date is true. They have heard the story only from one side. They have never heard my version, because I never claimed I am innocent to gain people’s sympathy."
Sooraj Pancholi: ‘Verdict Took 10 Long Painful Years’
“The Verdict has taken 10 long painful years and sleepless nights, But today I have not only won this case against me but I have also won my dignity and confidence back, it took a lot of courage to face the world with such heinous allegations, I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have gone through at such a young age, I don’t know who will give me these 10 years of my life back to me, but I am glad that this has finally come to an end not only for me but specially for my family. There is nothing bigger than peace in this world,” Sooraj Pancholi’s official statement read.
Rabia Khan: ‘Will Continue Fighting’
Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia, who was present in the court during the announcement of the verdict, has come down heavily on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for “not doing their homework.” “They put a charge on a person and after ten years they come up and say that they don’t have any evidence. What evidence were they looking at? They didn’t even present anything to the court that they were looking at. The mobile phone wasn’t the same. The dupatta wasn’t the same,” she claimed while speaking to News18. Rabia also shared that she would file an appeal against the special CBI court’s order in the higher court.
Jiah Khan Death Case: All You Need To Know
Jiah, who was best known for starring in Nishabd opposite Amitabh Bachchan, was found dead at her home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. She was 25. Based on a letter seized a week later, purportedly written by the actress, Mumbai Police had booked Sooraj Pancholi under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested him. Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah Khan at the time of her death.
