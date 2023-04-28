Trends :Jiah Khan Case LiveCitadel ReviewSamantha Ruth PrabhuAR RehmanDunki SRK
Jiah Khan Case Verdict Highlights: Rabia Makes SHOCKING Accusation About CBI, Sooraj Reflects On 10 'Painful' Years

Jiah Khan Case Verdict Highlights: Rabia Makes SHOCKING Accusation About CBI, Sooraj Reflects On 10 'Painful' Years

Jiah Khan Case Verdict Highlights: Actor Sooraj Pancholi has been acquitted by a special CBI court in Jiah Khan death case. He was accused of allegedly abetting Jiah's suicide.

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 21:51 IST

Mumbai, India

Jiah Khan Suicide Case Live Updates: Sooraj Pancholi on Friday was acquitted by a special CBI court in Jiah Khan death case due to lack of evidence. Hours after relief from the court, the Bollywood actor issued an official statement and mentioned that he has finally won his ‘dignity and confidence’ back. Earlier in the day, Sooraj also took to his Instagram Story and shared, “The truth always wins. Read More

Apr 28, 2023 19:31 IST

Jiah Khan Case Live Updates: Sooraj Pancholi's Team Distributes Sweets

Sooraj Pancholi’s team distributed sweets to media personnel outside the Mumbai court after the actor was acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case earlier today. A video of the same has now surfaced on social media. Watch:

Apr 28, 2023 18:35 IST

Jiah Khan Case Live Updates: Zarina Wahab Reacts To Jiah’s Mother's Comments

Sooraj Pancholi’s mother Zarina Wahab has reacted to Jiah’s mother, Rabia Khan’s comment she would continue to fight for her daughter. Zarina told News18 Showsha that Rabia ‘can do whatever she wants for her satisfaction’ and added that she has full faith in the judiciary.

Zarina Wahab, Sooraj Pancholi’s mother, reacts to Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan’s plans of moving the case to higher court. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Apr 28, 2023 17:37 IST

Jiah Khan Case Live Updates: Zarina Wahab Says 'Justice Served'

Speaking to News18 exclusively, Sooraj’s mother Zarina Wahab talked about her son’s acquittal and shared that justice has been ‘finally served’.

Sooraj Pancholi with his mom Zarina Wahab at the special court. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Apr 28, 2023 17:09 IST

Jiah Khan Case Live Updates: Aditya Pancholi Says 'We Are Grateful'

Sooraj Pancholi’s father Aditya Pancholi has reacted to his son’s acquittal. “We are very grateful to the judiciary, the law of this country and very grateful to God. We all had faith in God and faith in judiciary," he told India Today.

Aditya Pancholi with his son, Sooraj Pancholi.

 

Apr 28, 2023 16:45 IST

Jiah Khan Case Live Updates: Sooraj Pancholi Says 'Have Won Dignity and Confidence'

Sooraj Pancholi has issued his first official statement after being acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case. Read his statement here:

“The Verdict has taken 10 long painful years and sleepless nights, But today I have not only won this case against me but I have also won my dignity and confidence back, it took a lot of courage to face the world with such heinous allegations, I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have gone through at such a young age, I don’t know who will give me these 10 years of my life back to me, but I am glad that this has finally come to an end not only for me but specially for my family. There is nothing bigger than peace in this world." 

Apr 28, 2023 16:11 IST

Jiah Khan Case Live Updates: Here's a Timeline of Events

As Sooraj Pancholi gets acquitted, here’s a timeline of events regarding Jiah Khan’s death case. Read more here

Apr 28, 2023 15:34 IST

Jiah Khan case live updates: Sooraj Pancholi denied 'violent fights' with Jiah in court

As reported by Live Law, Sooraj Pancholi had earlier denied “losing it at Jiah" in the court. He had also claimed that he never had violent fights with the late actress.

Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan death case.
Apr 28, 2023 14:58 IST

Jiah Khan case live updates: Why Suicide Abetment Charge is Tough to Prove? Explained

A break-up can’t be termed abetment to suicide unless a person actively instigated the other for the act, multiple Supreme Court judgments have laid out in the context of Section 306 of the Indian Penal code (IPC). Read here to know why suicide abetment charge is tough to prove sans concrete evidence.

In the Jiah Khan case, the late actress had left a suicide note. In Sushant and Tunisha cases, the charges were brought on the complaint from their families. (File)
Apr 28, 2023 14:47 IST

Jiah Khan case live updates: Sooraj Pancholi mobbed outside court

Sooraj Pancholi and his mother Zarina Wahab were mobbed outside the Mumbai court on Friday. In a video that has now surfaced online, the two can be seen struggling to make their way to their car as the media surrounded them. Watch:

Apr 28, 2023 14:29 IST

Jiah Khan case live updates: Sooraj Pancholi leaves from court

Sooraj Pancholi was snapped by the paparazzi as he left the court on Friday afternoon after being acquitted in the Jiah Khan case. Check out the picture here:

Sooraj Pancholi leaves from court.
Apr 28, 2023 14:09 IST

Jiah Khan case live updates: Sooraj Pancholi likely to visit Siddhivanayak temple

After being acquitted in the Jiah Khan death case, Sooraj Pancholi is likely to visit Siddhivanayak temple today.

Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in the Jiah Khan death case.
Apr 28, 2023 13:46 IST

Jiah Khan case live updates: It's not shocking for me, says Rabia Khan

Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan says that “it’s not shocking" for her after Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted of abetment to suicide charges on Friday. She told CNN-News18 “This was expected because it was never a case of section 306. It was a wrong charge. It is the case of murder."

Apr 28, 2023 13:30 IST

Jiah Khan suicide case live updates: Rabia Khan's lawyer speaks to News18

Rabia Khan’s lawyer Shekhar Jagtap told CNN-News18 “We will appeal in higher court after studying the judgement."

Apr 28, 2023 13:19 IST

Jiah Khan death case verdict: Rabia Khan says 'this is case of murder'

Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan has said that she will approach higher court after Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted in the case due to lack of evidence. “I will not give up hope… will keep fighting. This is a case of murder," she told CNN-News18.

Jiah Khan’s mother gets clicked outside CBI court in Mumbai.
Apr 28, 2023 13:01 IST

Jiah Khan suicide case live updates: Sooraj Pancholi reacts after being acquitted

Minutes after getting a big relief in Jiah Khan death case, Sooraj Pancholi took to his Instagram Story and shared, “The truth always wins."

Apr 28, 2023 12:50 IST

Jiah Khan suicide case live updates: Rabia Khan's lawyer to appeal in higher court

After Sooraj Pancholi got a clean chit in Jiah Khan death case, her mother Rabia Khan’s lawyer said, “We will appeal in higher court after studying the judgement."

Apr 28, 2023 12:42 IST

Sooraj Pancholi acquitted of abetment charges in Jiah Khan suicide case

Due to paucity of evidence, this court can’t hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted, says Judge AS Sayyed of special CBI court in Mumbai.

Apr 28, 2023 12:32 IST

Jiah Khan suicide case verdict: Sooraj Pancholi found not guilty

Sooraj Pancholi gets big relief as the actor has been acquitted in Jiah Khan death case due to lack of evidence.

Apr 28, 2023 12:21 IST

Jiah Khan suicide case verdict: What Zarina Wahab said before coming to the court

Ahead of Jiah Khan case verdict, Sooraj Pancholi’s mother Zarina Wahab said, “I know my son is innocent. I am fully confident that my son will get justice, because he is innocent."

Jiah Khan case LIVE Updates: Sooraj Pancholi, accused of allegedly abetting Jiah’s suicide, reaches CBI court with his mother Zarina Wahab.
Apr 28, 2023 12:01 IST

Jiah Khan case verdict live updates: Hearing to resume shortly

Hearing on Jiah Khan death case is expected to resume shortly. The case has been kept back due to last minute written submission.

Apr 28, 2023 11:47 IST

Jiah Khan death case live updates: Rabia Khan hopes for justice

Hours before a Mumbai court will pronounce its verdict in the Jiah Khan suicide case, the late actress’ mother, Rabia Khan has hoped for justice.

Apr 28, 2023 11:34 IST

Jiah Khan suicide case live updates: Rabia Khan’s lawyer in court

Stating some technical difficulties, Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan’s lawyer said that their written submission got delayed. The court has allowed the lawyer to make their submission.

Apr 28, 2023 11:22 IST

Jiah Khan case live updates: Hearing to resume at 12PM

Hearing on Jiah Khan death case will be resumed at 12PM. The case has been kept back due to last minute document submission.

Apr 28, 2023 11:12 IST

Jiah Khan case live updates: Rabia Khan's lawyer makes last minute submission

Rabia Khan’s lawyer made a written submission yesterday. The court had earlier directed all lawyers to make the submission by a specific date. Sooraj Pancholi’s lawyers have taken objection to the last minute submission. The case has been kept back and will again be called out at 12 pm.

Apr 28, 2023 11:09 IST

Jiah Khan suicide case live updates: Sooraj Pancholi clicked with Zarina Wahab

Sooraj Pancholi gets clicked arriving with his mother Zarina Wahab at the CBI court ahead of Jiah Khan case verdict.

Apr 28, 2023 11:03 IST

Jiah Khan case verdict live updates: Hearing begins

Special Judge A S Sayyad is likely to pronounce the verdict in Jiah Khan death case today. Hearing has begun.

Jiah Khan case verdict LIVE updates: The actress died by alleged suicide in 2013.
Apr 28, 2023 10:47 IST

Jiah Khan case live updates: Zarina Wahab accompanies Sooraj

Sooraj Pancholi’s mother Zarina Wahab has accompanied the actor to CBI court which is likely to give its verdict on Jiah Khan death case today.

Apr 28, 2023 10:39 IST

Jiah Khan case verdict live updates: Sooraj Pancholi reaches CBI court

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, accused of allegedly abetting Jiah Khan’s suicide, has reached the CBI court which is expected to give its verdict on the case today.

Apr 28, 2023 10:27 IST

Jiah Khan suicide case verdict: All about the actress' career

Nafisa Rizvi Khan, better known as Jiah Khan, was a British-American actress and singer who worked in Indian films. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2007 film Nishabd in which she starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She was later noted for portraying a medical student in Ghajini, which was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2008.

Apr 28, 2023 10:06 IST

Jiah Khan case live updates: Media never heard my version, Sooraj said

In an old interview with IANS, Sooraj Pancholi said, “Not even five per cent of what the media has written about me till date is true. They have heard the story only from one side. They have never heard my version, because I never claimed I am innocent to gain people’s sympathy."

Sooraj was present in the court along with his mother, veteran actress Zarina Wahab. Jia's mother Rabia Khan has said that she will not give up hope and approach higher court.

Sooraj Pancholi: ‘Verdict Took 10 Long Painful Years’
“The Verdict has taken 10 long painful years and sleepless nights, But today I have not only won this case against me but I have also won my dignity and confidence back, it took a lot of courage to face the world with such heinous allegations, I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have gone through at such a young age, I don’t know who will give me these 10 years of my life back to me, but I am glad that this has finally come to an end not only for me but specially for my family. There is nothing bigger than peace in this world,” Sooraj Pancholi’s official statement read.

Rabia Khan: ‘Will Continue Fighting’
Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia, who was present in the court during the announcement of the verdict, has come down heavily on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for “not doing their homework.” “They put a charge on a person and after ten years they come up and say that they don’t have any evidence. What evidence were they looking at? They didn’t even present anything to the court that they were looking at. The mobile phone wasn’t the same. The dupatta wasn’t the same,” she claimed while speaking to News18. Rabia also shared that she would file an appeal against the special CBI court’s order in the higher court.

Jiah Khan Death Case: All You Need To Know 
Jiah, who was best known for starring in Nishabd opposite Amitabh Bachchan, was found dead at her home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. She was 25. Based on a letter seized a week later, purportedly written by the actress, Mumbai Police had booked Sooraj Pancholi under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested him. Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah Khan at the time of her death.

