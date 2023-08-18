Jim Sarbh Asks Actors To ‘Shut Up’ For Over-exaggerating Acting Process; Netizens Say ‘It’s Ranveer’

Jim Sarbh has been loved by many for his portrayal of Adil in Zoya Akhtar’s latest season of Made In Heaven 2. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his acting in projects like Rocket Boys, Sanju, Neerja to name a few. The actor also played Malik Kafur opposite Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historic film Padmaavat. In his recent interview, the actor seemed to have taken a dig at an actor which the netizens think is Ranveer Singh.

During a freewheeling conversation with The Quint, Jim Sarbh had gone candid about an actor who supposedly exaggerated the prep for their character. In the viral clip that was shared on Reddit, Jim Sarbh can be seen saying, “There are all those actors who are like ‘You know, I was so stuck in my character that I had to get mental therapy for weeks after’. I was like ‘Shut up bro. You didn’t even know your lines on the day, what nonsense."

Several netizens took to the comment section of the thread, speculating that Jim Sarbh was talking about Ranveer Singh. One of them wrote, “It’s Ranveer for sure. SLB mentioned this in an interview." Another one commented, “Even SLB said the same thing ." Someone else said,

“Love Ranveer but this is savage ." A netizen stated, “Bodied Ranveer On side note SLB said the same thing."

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has played many characters in his career spanning 12 years but one of the most iconic ones was Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. Although the film itself was mired in a lot of controversies, Ranveer Singh’s performance in it was highly acclaimed upon release.