Jimin on Music Bank: BTS' J-Hope Is Biggest Mochi Cheerleader; Surprises Him on Stage, Gifts Flowers

BTS member J-Hope emerged as Jimin’s biggest cheerleader on Friday afternoon as Mochi performed at the Music Bank. The Filter singer made his solo debut at the show, performing his recently released songs Set Me Free Pt. 2 and Like Crazy. He also won his second award for Like Crazy at the show. While ARMY was present in the room to cheer him on, J-Hope also made his way to the venue and cheered him on.

In videos coming from inside the venue, Hobi made his way to the studio carrying purple flowers for him. A video is also going viral in which Jung Hoseok was seen breaking into a mini-dance as Jimin took the stage. He then surprised Jimin with his big bouquet and also ran to the stage to hug him.

Advertisement

The videos have left fans emotional, with many praising Hobi for showing ChimChim his love and support.

Dispatch Korea also shared a closer view of Jimin and J-Hope leaving the Music Bank studio, showing how proud Hobi was of Jimin. The rapper was seen celebrating Jimin.

BTS singer Jimin is currently making headlines for his album, Face. The songs are already a hit among the fandom. and fans have been making dance videos to celebrate the release.

Read all the Latest Movies News here