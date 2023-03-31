Home » Movies » Jimin on Music Bank: BTS' J-Hope Is Biggest Mochi Cheerleader; Surprises Him on Stage, Gifts Flowers

Jimin on Music Bank: BTS' J-Hope Is Biggest Mochi Cheerleader; Surprises Him on Stage, Gifts Flowers

BTS member J-Hope was seen showing his support to Jimin on Music Bank. The singer was seen performing his two singles, Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt. 2.

Advertisement

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 17:43 IST

Seoul

BTS singer Jimin gets a sweet surprise from J-Hope.
BTS singer Jimin gets a sweet surprise from J-Hope.

BTS member J-Hope emerged as Jimin’s biggest cheerleader on Friday afternoon as Mochi performed at the Music Bank. The Filter singer made his solo debut at the show, performing his recently released songs Set Me Free Pt. 2 and Like Crazy. He also won his second award for Like Crazy at the show. While ARMY was present in the room to cheer him on, J-Hope also made his way to the venue and cheered him on.

In videos coming from inside the venue, Hobi made his way to the studio carrying purple flowers for him. A video is also going viral in which Jung Hoseok was seen breaking into a mini-dance as Jimin took the stage. He then surprised Jimin with his big bouquet and also ran to the stage to hug him.

Advertisement

The videos have left fans emotional, with many praising Hobi for showing ChimChim his love and support.

RELATED NEWS

Dispatch Korea also shared a closer view of Jimin and J-Hope leaving the Music Bank studio, showing how proud Hobi was of Jimin. The rapper was seen celebrating Jimin.

BTS singer Jimin is currently making headlines for his album, Face. The songs are already a hit among the fandom. and fans have been making dance videos to celebrate the release.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: March 31, 2023, 17:43 IST
last updated: March 31, 2023, 17:43 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+23PHOTOS

Rekha, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty, Ananya Panday Among Stars At Dior Show In Mumbai, See Pics

+21PHOTOS

Ranbir Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About