Jimin Song Like Crazy: BTS Singer Breaks Internet With New Music Video, ARMY Goes 'Wow'

Park Jimin, the talented member of the legendary boyband BTS, has just dropped his highly anticipated solo debut music video for Like Crazy. And let’s just say, it is an absolute feast for the senses. With Jimin’s captivating vocals, breathtaking cinematography, and undeniable star power that shines through every frame, it is hard to not be glued to the screen. Members of the ARMY are bopping to the fire song.

The video opens with Jimin looking like the life of the party but quickly transitions to a more intimate setting where he’s alone in a kitchen with its lights flickering, adding a layer of emotional depth to the track. Throughout the video, he effortlessly switches between the two settings, leaving members of the ARMY absolutely mesmerized. But what is catching most fans by surprise is the layers of symbolism. Then again, nothing less could be expected out of Baby Mochi’s debut.

Advertisement

Fans are going crazy over the BTS star’s solo debut. So much so that they are willing to take time off work just to stream his album. In awe of Jimin’s success and his ability to pave his own way in the industry, it’s clear that Jimin’s fans are in love with his new music and can’t get enough of it. “After watching like crazy I just said ‘wow woah umm this is like… crazy’ That too, Unknowingly then I was like… the name is actually like crazy and I said the same thing by the end. Stream Face by Jimin," read a tweet.

Advertisement

Another user wrote, “Um… I just called out from work… I got Facestreamallnightus. I have to be a responsible ARMY and avoid people.No… really… I called out… I mean isn’t Face release a holiday?" “When Jimin said ‘l can make my own way’ he proved this to us through his success, achievements, and wide fame," wrote an ARMY.

This isn’t the only solo venture Jimin has been up to lately. Last week he dropped the catchy track and music video for Set Me Free Pt.2. It has already garnered over 39 million views on YouTube.

Advertisement

Both tracks are featured on his debut solo album FACE, which is officially out now. So for all the BTS ARMY and people who have not got on the streaming party already, it is time to check out what all the buzz is about and get ready to fall head over heels for Park Jimin all over again.

Read all the Latest Movies News here