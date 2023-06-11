Jin Finally Reveals Why BTS Wanted to Disband in 2018: 'It's Not an Easy Thing to Talk About'

South Korean singer Jin shed light on BTS’ famous, unscripted speech at the MAMA 2018 when the band confessed they considered disbanding that year. Sitting down in a pre-recorded episode of Suga’s popular talk show Suchwita, Min Yoongi recalled the MAMA 2018 speech and asked Kim Seokjin what he felt that night while giving the speech. Jin confessed that the group was mentally and physically exhausted at that point.

“Because that was when we were promoting Fake Love and every month, we only had a day and a half (off a month). I got really mad over the half day," Jin recalled. “Oh right! We used to say half-day…" Suga added.

Advertisement

“For about three months, we only had a day off each month. The agency said we had to work like that in order to make it. And we knew that it wasn’t entirely wrong," the Moon singer said, with Yoongi agreeing that 2018 was a massive year for BTS owing to the success of Fake Love and Idol.

“That’s why we worked so hard but mentally and physically, it was too hard on us and we wanted to just let it all go. We were like, ‘I can’t do this anymore, let’s stop here,'" Jin added.

Suga and Jin also revealed that at the time, BTS members stepped out to a bar once to drink and talked about a number of things. “So I just wanted to be honest about how we felt but when our fans heard that, I’m sure it could’ve sounded negative because it’s not an easy thing to talk about. But it was in the past already, it was something that happened a year ago (at that point) and it was true, that we had thought about it and everything turned out okay in the end so that’s why I talked about it later," he added.