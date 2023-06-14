Jin Makes Special Promise To BTS Fans As K-Pop Band Turns 10, Updates On Military Discharge Date

BTS member Jin may not have been with fans for the 10th debut anniversary of the popular K-pop band, owing to his military duty, but Kim Seok-jin has a special surprise planned for next year. Jin, who is currently serving as an active soldier in South Korean military, has penned a heartfelt letter to fans as BTS turned 10.

In a lengthy letter, Jin thanked BTS ARMYs for their continuous and unflinching love and support over the years. The singer wrote on Weverse, as per translation by Twitter user @btsbaragi_jk, “Hello, it’s Jin. Thanks to you all, our ARMYs, we get to celebrate/welcome our 10th anniversary. There’s a saying that even rivers and mountains change if it’s 10 years, but it’s quite fascinating/amazing that BTS and ARMYs’ love doesn’t change."

“I, too, of course, want to give you all something as 10th anniversary content, but… as I can’t be together with [you all], I’m with such a bummed out heart (i.e. it’s such a bummer/shame). I should’ve filmed more of various content before enlisting, but I don’t know how to convey my apologetic/sorry heart (i.e. IDK how to express my apologies) [to you all]," Jin apologised to fans.