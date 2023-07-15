J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Inaugurates Cinema Halls in Baramulla and Handwara

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated multipurpose cinema halls in Baramulla and Handwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, with virtual reality projects, conference halls and seminar facilities to be added soon.

According to officials, the halls have a seating capacity of 100 and 13 more such cinema halls are in the pipeline with three or four set for inauguration in September-October.

L-G Sinha also dedicated various development projects to the people of Baramulla. “It (Baramulla) is now moving towards becoming Inspirational District from Aspirational District," his official handle tweeted.

“Marginalized section of society have first right on govt resources. Vision of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas has brought transformation in the lives of underprivileged. We’re working on holistic & scalable strategy to harness tremendous creative power of a large population (sic)," his office said.

“Land to landless and a Pakka House under PMAY will unleash the full potential of thousands of families & will meet their basic needs. Govt wants to see the last person in the queue gets a sense of empowerment and I want to assure these families that a promising future awaits you (sic)," it added.

In September last year, Manoj Sinha had inaugurated a multipurpose cinema hall each in the twin south Kashmir districts of Pulwama and Shopian.

The Valley had seen nearly a dozen standalone cinema halls functioning till the late 1980s, but they had to wind up businesses after two militant outfits threatened the owners.