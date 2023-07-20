Joe Manganiello And Sofia Vergara's Divorce Reason Revealed? Here's What We Know

Two days after announcing the news of their separation, Joe Manganiello has officially filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara. The True Blood star and the Modern Family actress remained married for seven years before they decided to split. Divorce documents assessed by Entertainment Tonight suggest Joe Manganiello cited “irreconcilable differences" as the main reason behind the couple’s parting. With July 2 noted as the date of their separation, it is reported that the pair already had a prenuptial agreement in place. The signed documents assert each party can keep any assets that were accumulated during their time as a married couple.

Notably, the estranged couple has so far kept away from divulging any details about the reason behind their divorce. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello confirmed their separation in a joint statement shared to Page Six, earlier this week. Calling the split a “difficult decision", the duo asked for privacy as they maneuver around the tough phase. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the duo stated.

The news comes just over a week after Sofia Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in the presence of close friends in Italy. It is to be noted that Joe Manganiello wasn’t a part of the celebration and the Modern Family fame didn’t have her wedding ring on during the occasion, as per Page Six. Sofia Vergara shared multiple photos and videos of her cake-cutting ceremony and lavish meal with the attendees on Instagram.

Even though Joe was absent during the birthday party, he shared a sweet Instagram tribute for his estranged wife on Instagram. “Feliz Cumpleanos Sofia," he captioned a picture from one of her previous birthday celebrations in Spanish.