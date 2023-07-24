Joe Manganiello's Desire For Children Led Him To Split With Sofia Vergara?

Last week, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s announcement of their split after 7 years as a married couple left many fans heartbroken. While the Modern Family star was in Italy when the news initially broke, she has now returned to Los Angeles, USA. According to reports by Page Six, Vergara seems to be doing well after the breakup. A source mentioned, Sofia is living her best life and she is now enjoying quality time with her friends. The actress now feels relieved after being in a relationship with a partner who was “largely unsupportive."

“Sofía was always there to take care of Joe, while his career was never what it was when they met. I think he’s been threatened by her success and joie de vivre," added the source.

The friend highlighted that “Joe is fully secure and at one with his sobriety, and while sobriety is a continuous practice, his ongoing commitment to being sober was never in any way threatened by being married to someone who drinks responsibly. It’s a pathetic attempt to come up with an excuse."

They further alleged that Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s marriage succeeded in strong physical chemistry, loyalty and respect. The friend asserted that neither of them engaged in any form of infidelity. Despite spending the majority of their time apart and working, they managed to maintain their passion for each other whenever they reunited.

However, the friend noted that the “flame has now gone out."

Vergara appears to be doing exceptionally well, with time and financial resources to follow whatever she desires next. On the other hand, Manganiello appears slightly more dejected, but he remains determined that parting ways was the right decision.