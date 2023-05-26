Jogira Sara Ra Ra Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma Starrer Is A Surprisingly Fresh Film

Small-town romances have their own charm and significance and Bollywood has consistently done its bit to make us have that emotional rumble, by striking the right chords. Ghalib Asad Bhopali’s Jogira Sara Ra Ra is one such story that not only tickles your funny bones but also appreciates the core essence of desi romantic comedies, allowing you to empathise with the characters who are relatable.

Jogira Sara Ra Ra may not be a glossy film, with an extravagant production, but there’s a comforting level of earthiness, with a lively screenplay and effortless acting by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma. The story is fun, light-hearted, laced with perfect comic timings, and would definitely itch you, wanting more.

The heart of the story revolves around Dimple (Neha Sharma) a young rebellious girl who seeks help from Jogi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) - a matchmaker to get rid of her wedding. However, they find themselves caught in a web of unexpected consequences. Despite Jogi helping her find a solution, social repercussions and potential harm to both Dimple and her family are too significant to disregard. All of these situations arise with a bunch of twists and turns which are hilarious, and keep the audience entertained throughout.

The entire film is well-paced and balanced in quickly establishing the plot of the story. It opens with Neha gatecrashing a wedding who eventually gets caught by Nawazuddin. Their paths cross again as she prepares for her own wedding. Right from plotting an accident to kidnapping and getting caught, the circumstances keep getting better or worse for the good.

Nawazuddin, who is otherwise known for his content-driven films and compelling roles, allowed us to embrace a completely different side of him in this film. He dances around, dons vibrant attires, falls in love, and fights the bad guys, with a teenager’s heart. It was a refreshing break to see him light up every frame in a completely different avatar. On the other hand, Neha Sharma is effortless and steps into Dimple’s shoes with much ease and poise. She moulds herself into the character flawlessly. I frankly feel, Bollywood and commercial films haven’t utilised her enough because she for sure brings in a charm that does resonate with the younger audience.

The on-screen chemistry between Nawazuddin and Neha is palpable, and they infuse every frame with warmth. They balance each other well and still perform brilliantly individually too.

Another stellar performance in the film has to be of Sanjay Mishra’s. His on-screen energy and dialogue delivery is smooth, and his sarcasm lands safely. Zarina Wahab too brings in the right sense of credibility with her part. The writers have done a spectacular job of playing around with the characters.

Jogira Sara Ra Ra looked very relevant to its roots. The film beautifully captures the small-town charm, its people, and the kind of conversations and societal norms people submit to. The peppy music numbers are a delightful add-on.

All in all, Jogira Sara Ra Ra is a surprisingly fresh film. It has family-friendly written all over it and has all the elements of a typical commercial Bollywood entertainer. It’s a one-time watch and can actually be enjoyed in a theatre without dreading the 2-hour run time. And indeed the film imparts a valuable message and one must always believe in it — finding a genuine connection and love happens in the most unexpected ways.