John Abraham Backs Out of Sajid Khan's 100% And It Is Because of Pathaan: Reports

John Abraham recently featured in Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. In the film, John played the role of an antagonist named Jim. While his character in Sidharth Anand’s directorial action-thriller was widely loved by all, it has now been reported that John is keen to do action films now. Therefore, if a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, John has backed out of Sajid Khan’s 100%.

The entertainment portal claims that John has changed his mind is now ‘not in the mood’ to do comedy films. Reportedly, it is because of Pathaan’s success that John has backed out of 100%. Not just this, but the actor, who was also in talks for Awara Pagal Deewana 2, has now taken a back seat as far as discussions regarding the same are concerned.

Advertisement

“John was looking to diversify his line up with comedy and masala entertainers too. In-fact, he had signed on for 100% directed by Sajid Khan and was in advanced talks for Awara Pagal Deewana 2. But the success of Pathaan has changed it all and John isn’t in the mood to do a comedy film anytime soon. While he has backed out of 100%, the conversations of Awara Pagal Deewana 2 have taken a back seat with the makers already exploring other options," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Reportedly, John is now looking for good scripts in the action-thriller genre. “It’s also work in progress for a spin off to his character of Jim and mostly, the film will go into production in the next two years. Yash Raj Films and John have discussed this idea and believe the character has enough potential to blow big," the source added.

Released in January this year, Pathaan presented John as a notorious villain in the form of Jim. Following the release of the movie, John talked about the love he received from the audience when he said, “It is incredible the amount of love that I have been receiving for playing Jim in Pathaan! As an actor, I only work for the love of audiences and fans. Records and milestones are a huge bonus and I’m grateful that Pathaan is such a historic blockbuster. I didn’t expect that people would love my character so much that they want more of Jim to be given to them."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here