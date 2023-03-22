John Wick 4: Stunt Double Performs Dangerous Escalator Sequence In Jaw-dropping BTS Clip; Watch

All the action movie fans out there must brace themselves because the latest behind-the-scenes video from John Wick: Chapter 4 will leave them on the edge of their seat. Lionsgate has just released a sneak peek at one of the movie's most daring stunts ever. It is enough to make anyone’s heart race.

The clip was first shared on TikTok and then it was re-shared on Twitter. In the clip, a brave stunt double was seen taking a tumble down an escalator, defying gravity and danger with each passing second. The hyper-realistic stunt looks like the performer had actually been seriously injured. But fret not, that is not the case. “Nah cause that fall was wild,” the caption read.

A snap was also shared alongside the clip. It had a simple snapshot of the scene but it also captured what every person on the internet is saying. “Stunt Doubles Deserves More Credits,” read the text.

Advertisement

This, however, is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the John Wick franchise. It has become synonymous with death-defying action and incredible stunts. Directed once again by the legendary stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 promises to take things to a whole new level. It is truly the stunts that really steal the show, and this latest clip is proof of that.

Keanu Reeves plays the iconic character of John Wick, a retired assassin who put his violent past behind him after finding love and getting married. However, his world is shattered when he loses his wife to an untimely death, leaving him in a state of deep grief. Matters take a turn for the worse when ruthless gangster Iosef Tarasov (Alfie Allen) and his gang steal John's prized car and kill the puppy that was the last gift from his beloved wife. This brutal act awakens the cold-blooded killer in John, and he sets out on a path of revenge. To make matters worse, Iosef's father (Michael Nyqvist), who is also John's former colleague, puts a huge bounty on John's head, making his quest for vengeance even more dangerous.

Advertisement

John Wick: Chapter 4 is going to hit the theatres and IMAX on March 24. Joining the cast are actors Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

Read all the Latest Movies News here