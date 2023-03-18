Home » Movies » John Wick Actor Lance Reddick Found Dead At His Home In Los Angeles; Deets Inside

John Wick Actor Lance Reddick Found Dead At His Home In Los Angeles; Deets Inside

Lance Reddick is reportedly survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick, and children - Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 11:05 IST

Los Angeles

John Wick actor Lance Reddick no more. (Photo: Twitter)
John Wick actor Lance Reddick no more. (Photo: Twitter)

Actor Lance Reddick was found dead at his home in the Studio City area of Los Angeles. He was 60.

His publicist confirmed the news of his demise and shared that it was due to ‘natural causes’. “Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes," publicist Mia Hansen told AFP.

Reddick rose to fame in 2000 after he featured in ‘Oz’. In the show, he played an undercover detective who was battling drugs trade but soon lands into addiction. However, Reddick became a household name with ‘The Wire’. His last show will be ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ in which he will reprise his role as Charon. The show will be released on March 24.

Soon after the news of Lance’s death surfaced, fans and friends took to Twitter to express shock and pay tribute to the actor. The official Twitter handle of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ also shared one of his pictures from the show and wrote, “A kindhearted soul, a wonderful human, and a true friend. Be seeing you, Lance Reddick."

Remembering Lance, one of the fans wrote, “One of my favourite actors and the only person to ever scare Eric Andre. Always gave the performance of his life in anything he was in from John Wick to The Wire to Fringe. He will be dearly missed." Check out some of the Tweets here:

first published: March 18, 2023, 10:53 IST
last updated: March 18, 2023, 11:05 IST
