Malayalam film Iratta, in which actor Joju George played a double role for the first time in his career, is performing well in OTT. Ever since its release on Netflix the emotional thriller film has remained in the top ten list even in foreign countries too. The cop thriller is one of the most-watched movies on Netflix. The Telugu audience was interested to know when the Telugu-dubbed version would stream because there was so much talk about Iratta.

According to the latest information, the movie is currently streaming in Telugu, as well as Tamil and Kannada languages. This movie is getting rave reviews from Tollywood audiences. There was a rumor that a Telugu remake of Iratta is in the works. The film’s team denied any such endeavour.

The film is trending at top positions in different countries since it was released on Netflix on March 3. Iratta continues to be among Netflix’s top 2 in India, top 3 in Sri Lanka, top 4 in Bangladesh, top seven in Singapore, top 8 in Mali and 10th in Malaysia. This is a matter of pride for Malayalam cinema.

The movie, which revolves around a police officer’s investigation, was made under the direction of Rohit M Krishnan. The double role played by Joju George and the manner in which the film offers a riveting climax has become a talking point on social media. Iratta is an excellent emotional drama that has meticulously traveled through the mystical levels of the human mind, while maintaining the intrigue of being an investigation thriller.

Tamil films used to be more popular among Telugu audiences, who were less interested in Malayalam movies. Yet, they have demonstrated a great deal of interest in Malayalam movies ever since the OTT culture took over.

Joju George has already bagged his first Telugu project with Panja Vaisshnav Tej in the lead in a film tentatively titled PVT04. His first look from the film was released recently. Joju’s character looks menacing, as he is set to play an antagonist in the movie.

