Jonas Brothers To Perform in Mumbai at NMACC Centre? Nick Jonas Tells Priyanka Chopra...

Nick Jonas is ready to perform with his band Jonas Brothers in Mumbai at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The singer, who joined Priyanka Chopra at the inauguration event on Friday night, spoke about participating in the launch when Priyanka suggested that he and his Jonas Brothers members Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas should perform at the center someday.

Speaking with Shibani Dandekar at the event, Nick agreed with Priyanka’s suggestion and said he could consider coming down to Mumbai and performing with his brothers. “We should perform here. That’s a good idea. Let’s figure it out. We’ve never played here, it’ll be amazing," he said, before Priyanka added, “Playing in Mumbai, that’ll be amazing." Nick also spoke about the Ambani family. He said, “We love the Ambani family, and we are proud to be here and support (the centre)."

This isn’t the first time that Nick has attended an event hosted by the Ambani family. Back in 2018, Nick joined Priyanka to attend Akash Ambani And Shloka Mehta’s wedding festivities. He also joined Priyanka to attend Isha Ambani’s engagement in Italy’s Lake Como.

For the special night, which Nick dubbed as ‘date night’ in Mumbai, the Jealous singer was seen wearing an all-black ensemble while Priyanka turned heads with her golden attire.

Sharing pictures from the night, Priyanka wrote, “I was so moved to watch the debut of the musical Civilization to Nation last night at the launch of @nmacc.india. May have shed a few tears of pride! The history of our nation is so awe inspiring. I’m so proud of u #NitaAmbani for your tireless contribution and commitment to the arts and my darling @_iiishmagish congratulations! No one does it like you… continue shining always.. I’d implore everyone to try and catch the show in this incredible one of a kind cultural center."

