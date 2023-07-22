Josephine Chaplin, Actor and Charlie Chaplin's Daughter Passes Away At 74

Josephine Chaplin, actor and daughter of Charlie Chaplin, has died. She was 74. According to her family announcement, the actress passed away on July 13 in Paris. The reason behind her death has not been revealed. She has starred in several films including Pier Paolo Pasolini’s award-winning film The Canterbury Tales and Richard Balducci’s L’odeur des fauves.

She also starred alongside Laurence Harvey in Menahem Golan’s 1972 drama “Escape to the Sun" about a group of people attempting to flee the Soviet Union. Josephine rose to fame from crime-thriller Shadowman. In 1974, Chaplin starred as Martine Leduc in the film alongside Gayle Hunnicutt and Jacques Champreux. The film follows the Man Without a Face, a criminal attempting to find the elusive treasures of the Knights Templar. Chaplin then reprised her role as Martine in the subsequent French mini-series “The Man Without a Face," an extended eight-episode version of Franju’s film, as mentioned in The Variety portal.

Chaplin was also seen as Cynthia in Jesús Franco’s horror film Jack the Ripper and as Anna in Jean-Louis van Belle “À l’ombre d’un été." Later, in 1984, she starred in the Canadian drama “The Bay Boy".