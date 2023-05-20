Jr NTR Birthday: 6 Unmissable Movies of the RRR Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JR NTR: Jr. NTR has solidified his position in Indian cinema with his charisma and talent. From his early years as a child actor to his rise as one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry, NTR has become a force to be reckoned with. Thanks to his excellent acting skills and unwavering dedication to his profession, he has garnered a sizable fan base and won numerous awards. The Simhadri actor has managed to impress viewers easily with his versatility and charm. On his 40th birthday, here is a list of some of Jr NTR’s must-watch films.
- RRR
The film needs no introduction. This SS Rajamouli directorial has received immense recognition globally. It revolves around two freedom fighters in India and their revolt against British rule.
- Student No.1
Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the plot follows Aditya (Jr NTR) as he enrols in law school at his father’s insistence. Although becoming an engineer is his ultimate ambition, he encounters many difficulties while trying to manage his personal life and the unruly students at his institute.
- Simhadri
This was Jr. NTR and SS Rajamouli’s second collaboration and a major box office hit. The plot revolves around the life of Simhadri, who is raised by the Varma family as one of their own. However, his life takes a different turn when he decides to go with the love of his life. The film also stars Bhumika Chawla, and Ankitha, among others.
- Baadshah
The film was directed by Srinu Vaitla and featured Kajal Aggarwal as the lead alongside Jr. NTR. The plot revolves around the life of Rama Rao, who is unable to secure a job in the police department due to his father’s connections to a criminal. However, Rama Rao is forced to disguise himself as a gangster following a twist in the story.
- Temper
Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie’s plot revolves around a corrupt cop named Daya, who collaborates with a local gangster and helps him carry out his illegal business. His life is transformed when he falls in love with Shanvi (Kajal Aggarwal), who pushes him towards the path of righteousness. This 2015 film is regarded as one of Jr. NTR’s best performances on screen.
- Janatha Garage
the film follows the story of Anand, an environmental activist who travels to Hyderabad to attend a seminar. His outlook on life is altered by a chance encounter with Sathyam, who owns a facility for people who have been oppressed. The film also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mohanlal and Nithya Menen.