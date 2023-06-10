Jr NTR Charges Rs 8 Crores For Fast Food Advertisement? Here's What We Know

Telugu superstar Jr NTR was recently seen in the new ad for fast food joint McDonalds. The RRR actor became the latest Telugu star after Rashmika Mandanna to join the brand. While the quirky ad was recently released, it has been reported that Tarak charged a bomb for the ad.

If a report by Siasat.com is to be believed, Jr NTR charges anything between Rs 6 and Rs 8 crore for the ad commercial. “According to sources, Jr NTR’s massive remuneration for each brand endorsement is around Rs 6-8 crore," the report stated, hinting that he charged a similar amount for the new advertisement.

Speaking about his association with the food joint brand, Tarak said in a press statement, “I’m happy to join McDonalds (W&S) as their brand ambassador for McSpicy Chicken Sharers! It is an iconic brand that resonates with millions of people across the world, and to be a part of this journey feels amazing. I have always believed in collaborating and sharing, and the McSpicy Chicken Sharers speaks volumes about this spirit – #DontExplainDontShare."