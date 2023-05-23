Shocking! Jr NTR Fans Arrested For Allegedly Killing 2 Goats, Spilling Their Blood On His Banner

In a shocking turn of events, nine fans of Telugu superstar Jr NTR were arrested by the police in Karnataka’s Robertsonpet for their alleged involvement in sacrificial activities.

According to a report in Great Andhra.com, the fans in question allegedly killed two goats and spilled their blood on Jr NTR’s flexi banners outside a theatre as part of the actor’s birthday celebrations. Jr NTR celebrated his 40th birthday on May 20.

The individuals arrested were identified as P Siva Naga Raju, K Sai, G Sai, D Naga Bhushanam, V Sai, P Nageswara Rao, Y Dharani, P Siva, and B Anil Kumar. As per the report, on May 20, Siva Naga Raju and his friends arrived at Siri Krishna and Siri Venkata theatre to celebrate Jr NTR’s birthday. They reportedly killed the goats, smeared their blood on Jr NTR’s banners, and “took away the carcasses along with the sharp weapons used in the act before escaping the scene."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, after the massive success of Jr NTR’s RRR, it is being speculated that the Telugu star is now all set to make his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ War 2. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is expected to go on floors later this year and promises to showcase some high-octane action scenes.

On Tarak’s birthday, Hrithik Roshan seemingly confirmed that the pan-India superstar is indeed a part of the YRF’s ‘Spy Universe.’ Jr NTR’s reaction to Hrithik’s tweet added fuel to the fire.

Hrithik took to Twitter on Saturday and wrote, “Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace… until we meet Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama".

Advertisement

Replying to his tweet, Jr NTR wrote, “Thank you sir for your lovely wish! I’m going to soak in the day today… You should start counting down the days too… Hope you sleep well thinking about what awaits because I want you well rested at the yuddhabhoomi. See you soon!"

War is a franchise dear to Aditya Chopra and he was clear from the beginning to take War 2 to a whole new level, and Jr NTR’s potential addition has definitely made this one of the most awaited films of Bollywood.