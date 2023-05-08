Jr NTR Gearing Up For OTT Debut With New Talk Show: Reports

Following the massive success of RRR, fans of Jr NTR have been eagerly waiting to see him back on the big screen with director Koraltala Siva’s next. Tentatively titled NTR 30, the film is touted as an action-packed entertainer. In addition, the Telugu superstar also has a series of other projects lined up for release. Though his large-scale pan-India projects may take a while, there is a ray of hope that he may soon feature on television as he is reported to host a talk show.

According to a report by Siasat, ETV has approached Jr NTR for a talk show. They want him to host a grand talk show on their OTT platform. The channel is hopeful of making use of Jr NTR’s popularity to boost its OTT platform’s reach.

Jr NTR made his television debut with the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu, which turned out to be a huge success. Although he did not host the subsequent seasons, he made a comeback in 2021 with the critically acclaimed show Evaru Meelo Koteeshwarulu. Unfortunately, his busy schedule prevented him from continuing, disappointing his fans.

Jr NTR and the ETV organization share a long-standing partnership. Ramoji Rao, the owner of ETV, produced NTR’s debut film, Ninnu Choodalani. Given their close relationship, it is likely that Jr NTR will accept this offer. However, there have been no official reports from the actor or the channel. We will have to wait for an official announcement to determine if this collaboration will indeed occur.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is busy with the shoot of NTR 30. This Koraltala Siva directorial also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Prakash Raj in crucial roles. Jr NTR will reportedly be portraying a double role, which has sparked excitement among fans. There is much anticipation regarding Jr NTR’s portrayal of a father and son in the movie. The film’s plot reportedly revolves around the life of an estranged fishing community and how they are saved from dacoits and mafia by a powerful man. The film is expected to hit the theatres in April next year. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 which also stars Hrithik Roshan in a lead role.

