Jr NTR Gets Mobbed By A Fan But RRR Star's Sweet Gesture Melts the Internet

It’s been a hectic week for Jr NTR who returned from Los Angeles after attending the prestigious 95th Academy Awards ceremony. As the RRR actor continues to revel in the success of the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song grabbing the Oscars, it’s natural for his fans to welcome him with aplomb. At a pre-release event of the comedy-thriller film Das Ka Dhamki, Jr NTR got mobbed by a fan. But it was his reaction that won everyone’s hearts.

In a video clip that has gone viral on Sunday, Jr NTR can be seen walking off the stage in a black hoodie with white patterns on the sleeve and black denim. Just then, an excited fan rushed towards him. While the security guard around the South superstar tried to stop him, Jr NTR signalled the guard to allow the fan to come. Then he proceeded to give him a hug and also obliged him with a selfie. His reaction was enough to melt everyone’s heart.

Reacting to the clip, one of the fans wrote, “Man with a golden heart(pink emojis)". Another one commented, “Madness of mass NTR. He is literally a down to earth man!" Someone else said, “Jai NTR Anna from Bangladesh!!" A fan stated, “Jr NTR did a very kind thing but the security was not good!"

While interacting with media on the red carpet, Jr NTR revealed what he would do once the shooting for RRR 2 will start. When asked about the sequel to his worldwide blockbuster film, Jr NTR said: “Can’t wait for it to start. Rajamouli still hasn’t told us when it is going to start." Talking about the “long shoot" schedule of the film with entertainment portal Variety, the actor said: “Absolutely, so, we want to finish all our commitments before it starts and not do anything else."

