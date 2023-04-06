Jr NTR Hikes Fee By 100 Percent For War 2 After Charging Rs 45 Crores for SS Rajamouli’s RRR?

It was just a day ago that Jr NTR fans were left super excited when it was announced that he will be joining Hrithik Roshan in War 2. However, if recent reports are to be believed, the RRR star is also charging a whopping amount for YRF’s Spy Universe film.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Jr NTR had charged Rs 45 crore for his recent blockbuster RRR. However, after the massive success of SS Rajamouli’s movie even on the global platforms, Jr NTR has hiked his fee by over a hundred percent. If the report by the entertainment portal is to be believed, Jr NTR will be charging Rs 100 crore for War 2. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Jr NTR will be locking horns with Hrithik’s Kabir in War 2. Reportedly, the RRR actor will be playing an antagonist in War 2 and his action sequences with Hrithik will leave the audiences completely stunned.

Advertisement

“NTR Jr. is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen. War 2 is now a true-blue Pan India film with top superstars from the Northern and Southern industry. The move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi Film and also amped up the box office potential of the film. The Southern market should come alive and connect at an even bigger level due to the presence of their beloved young tiger – NTR Jr," a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed.

War 2 is also likely to be produced by Ayan Mukherji. Even though the filmmaker has not officially announced the same when News18.com reached out to Ayan for his reaction to the speculations, he neither accepted nor denied the rumours but simply smiled.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News