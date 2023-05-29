Jr NTR Jets Off For Vacation With Family, See Airport Pics

Jr NTR and his family were spotted at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport as they embarked on a vacation on Sunday. The actor, accompanied by his wife Pranathi and their two sons, Abhay and Bhargav, attracted media attention as they posed for photographs. No confirmed reports have surfaced yet about their destination.

The RRR actor was seen holding hands with his younger son, Bhargav, engaging in a friendly conversation. Meanwhile, their elder son, Abhay, sported a backpack while strolling alongside his father. Pranathi, on the other hand, seemed engrossed in her phone.

Jr NTR opted for a casual look, donning black jeans, a matching tee and a jacket, complemented by a backpack. Abhay sported a green tee, while Bhargav wore a blue t-shirt. Pranathi looked elegant in a white top and trousers for the journey.

In terms of his professional commitments, Jr NTR is presently occupied with the filming of his upcoming project titled Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. This collaboration marks their reunion after the blockbuster success of their film Janatha Garage. Joining the cast is Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, while Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the music composer.

Additionally, Jr NTR has an action-oriented film in the pipeline with director Prashanth Neel, although production has not commenced yet. The actor is also set to team up with Hrithik Roshan for the highly anticipated film War 2, helmed by director Ayan Mukerji. The movie will showcase a gripping clash between Jr NTR and Hrithik, promising an extraordinary action-packed adventure. Hrithik confirmed this exciting news on Jr NTR’s birthday, expressing his anticipation for their on-screen battle and stating that they would soon meet on the battlefield.