Jr NTR Mobbed at Hyderabad Airport as Fans Throng To Welcome RRR Star Back From Oscars, Watch Video

Telugu superstar Jr NTR returned to Hyderabad late Tuesday night after attending the Oscars. The actor attended the 95th Academy Award on Sunday night in Los Angeles to cheer for Naatu Naatu. The RRR song won the Oscars for Best Original Song. On Tuesday night, Tarak touched down in India and was spotted making his way out of the airport with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi when a sea of fans welcomed him.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Jr NTR was mobbed by the media as he made his way to the car. His car was surrounded by avid fans who had come to get a glimpse of their favourite star. Tarak stood atop his car, waved at fans and blew kisses at them as they cheered for him with banners and flags. It seemed like the fans had blocked the car’s way out of the airport. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Giving a quote to the media, Jr NTR said he is very proud of RRR. As reported by ANI, he said, “Seeing MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose accepting the Oscar award was the best moment. I feel very proud of RRR. I want to thank every Indian for encouraging RRR, this award (Oscar) that we’ve won has only been possible with the love of the audience and the film industry."

RRR made history during the awards season in the US. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan won several awards this year in the west, including the prestigious Oscars. Tarak, speaking on the red carpet of the Oscars, opened up about the achievements of RRR and spoke about the sequel.

Advertisement

Jr NTR revealed what he would do once the shooting for RRR 2 will start. When asked about the sequel to his worldwide blockbuster film, Jr NTR said: “Can’t wait for it to start. Rajamouli still hasn’t told us when it is going to start." Talking about the “long shoot" schedule of the film with entertainment portal Variety, the actor said: “Absolutely, so, we want to finish all our commitments before it starts and not do anything else."

Read all the Latest Movies News here