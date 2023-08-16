Jr NTR Revals Saif Ali Khan's Intense Look As Bhaira From Devara, Sends Him Birthday Wishes; Photo

Devara, the highly anticipated Telugu film starring Jr NTR, has been generating much excitement. Directed by Siva Koratala, the film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist.

Jr NTR, the film’s protagonist, has officially unveiled the first look of Saif Ali Khan, who plays the character Bhaira in this intense film. The initial glimpse has captured the attention of online users.

In the official poster, Saif can be seen standing against the backdrop of serene water and hills. Looking all things intense and intriguing, this sure has come out as a great surprise for Devara fans. Sharing Saif Ali Khan’s look from the film, Man of Masses NTR Jr wrote, “BHAIRA Happy Birthday Saif sir! #Devara"