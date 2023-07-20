Jr NTR Sends A 'Meaningful' Gift To RRR Co-Actor Ram Charan, Wife Upasana's Baby Daughter: Report

The close friendship between Tollywood superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR is widely known, as they share a bond similar to that of brothers, and have remained inseparable ever since. The two actors, who co-starred in the global hit RRR, frequently support and encourage each other’s personal and professional achievements. Considering Ram Charan as a brother, Jr NTR had previously conveyed his warm wishes to the actor and his wife Upasana after they embraced parenthood. Now, after wishing them, Jr NTR has sent a precious and meaningful gift.

According to reports, Jr NTR and his wife Pranathi sent a heartwarming gift to celebrate the new parents, Ram Charan and Upasana, on becoming parents. The couple joyfully sent the exquisitely crafted gold coins with the names of Ram Charan, his wife Upasana, and their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela beautifully engraved on them, showcasing their love and affection.

This thoughtful gesture not only signifies their strong bond but also demonstrates the camaraderie between the two movie stars. Their deep connection is a source of inspiration for fans worldwide, illustrating how true friends stand by each other not only in their professional pursuits but also during life’s most significant moments.

Did you know that Jr NTR was actually the first person to be informed about Upasana’s pregnancy? During an interview, the actor disclosed that he was the one who received the happy news before anyone else. The RRR actor also mentioned that Ram Charan is going to be a very responsible and “hands-on" father. Jr NTR said, “Over the years of friendship, I know that he loves kids. He really loves them. I know what a father he is going to be. Hands-on. Because whenever he comes home, my kids really love him. They never treated him as a co-star, co-actor, or rival. They have always loved him. Throughout that, I know that he really likes kids. Now, finally, it’s time. He is going to move muscle for that," quoted Pinkvilla.

Work-wise, following the completion of his work on RRR, Jr NTR wasted no time in announcing his next project, NTR 30, also known as Devara. Simultaneously, he joined forces with Prashanth Neel, renowned for his work in KGF, for another gripping action film, referred to as NTR 31.