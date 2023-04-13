Jr NTR Shares a Glimpse of His 'Well-Spent Evening' With SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Others; See Photos

Jr NTR, who gained prominence as a pan India star with the hit movie RRR, hosted an intimate dinner at his residence for James Farrell, Vice President International, Amazon Studios, and a few others from the industry. NTR treated his fans with a string of pictures from the “well-spent evening" on his Instagram handle. The dinner was also attended by SS Rajamouli, Trivikram, Shobu Yarlagadda, film producers Mythri Naveen, and Sirish Reddy, Baahubali producers Sobhuyarlagadda and Prasad Devini and the director of his upcoming film, Koratala Siva.

In one of the pictures, James Farrell and Jr NTR can be seen sharing a candid moment. In the next one, Jr NTR, James Farrell pose with RRR director SS Rajamouli and Koratala Siva. “An evening well spent with friends and well-wishers. Was great catching up with James and Emily. Thanks for keeping your word and joining us for dinner," Jr NTR wrote in his caption.

Reacting to the post, NTR's fans flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Tiger always a tiger," while another commented, “Man of masses Jr NTR."

The gathering was unexpected, and the fact that James and Emily travelled specifically for this dinner has generated much buzz among social media users. According to media reports, this meeting was merely a courtesy, unrelated to any of the actor's current or upcoming projects.

Apart from them, Nagavamsi and Swapna Dutt were also present but they left early, as per several media reports. Sukumar was also invited but couldn't make it as he was in Vizag for Pushpa 2. Likewise, Dil Raju too received an invitation but he skipped the occasion due to his work commitment.

Jr NTR was last seen in RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, garnered numerous international awards and shattered records, earning over Rs 1000 crore despite its 400-crore budget. The actor's dynamic dance moves and acting skills captivated audiences worldwide. In the film, Jr NTR portrayed the character of Komaram Bheem, while Ram Charan played Alluri Sitarama Raju. Additionally, Hollywood filmmakers too expressed admiration for Telugu cinema and director Rajamouli.

Jr NTR will be next seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2. He will also commence shooting for his next project, NTR 30, which is directed by Koratala Siva. Apart from him, the action-drama will feature Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. The release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

