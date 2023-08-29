Jr NTR Skipped NTR Rs 100 Coin Inauguration Due To THIS Reason? Here's What We Know

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, inaugurated the commemorative Rs 100 silver coin featuring the image of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on August 28. The actor-turned-politician was also the grandfather of Jr NTR. Many members of his family attended the prestigious occasion. However, Tarak was visibly absent from the gathering. Although the RRR star hasn’t commented on his absence, it is reported that Tarak was forced to skip the event due to a prior commitment.

According to a report by Great Andhra, Jr NTR was invited to the grand event. However, he had skipped the special occasion due to the schedule of his upcoming film Devera. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in crucial roles. Apart from Tarak, Kalyan Ram was also said to be invited but opted out of the event. Others present at the event were TD chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and NTR’s sons and daughters, including Daggubati Purandeswari.