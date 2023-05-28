Jr NTR Struggles To Walk and Pay Respect at NTR Ghat As Fans Mob Him, Netizens ANGRY; Watch Video

Telugu superstar Jr NTR was mobbed at the NTR ghat as he stepped out to pay his respects. On Sunday morning, the Devara star was seen making his way to the Late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka NTR’s centenary to offer prayers and pay his respects. While social media users were happy to see Tarak at the ghat, they were upset with fans’ behaviour at the venue.

In a video now going viral, Jr NTR was seen dressed in white and making his way to the centenary with his team. Unfortunately, a sea of fans spotted him and rushed to catch a glimpse of the superstar. In the process, the crowd grew bigger and there was no space for Tarak to even walk. Although the struggle to pass through, Tarak maintained his cool, waiting for the crowd to calm down and make his way further.

The mob left social media users angry. Many took to the comments section of the video and slammed fans for their behaviour. “People do not have common sense at all.. What is the use of that man coming, why is he troubling so much… Then they will cut their hands brother… I’m… Is that minimum common sense," an user wrote. “Poor man, he is not able to bow properly in spirit," another wrote. “There is a limit for tolerance also man," a third user reacted.

Tarak has been busy with his work lately. The RRR actor, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday, is currently shooting for two upcoming films. The actor announced the title of his film with Janhvi Kapoor, Devasa, which is currently under filming process. Jr NTR also seemingly confirmed rumours that he will be starring in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan.