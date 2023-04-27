Jr NTR To Share Screen With Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2? RRR Star's Photo From Sets Go Viral

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, a picture has now gone viral on social media which has left everyone curious and amazed. In the photo, Jr NTR can be seen walking on the sets of Pushpa: The Rule.

Reportedly, Jr NTR visited Allu Arjun on the set of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad recently. In the viral picture, the RRR star is seen wearing a white shirt paired with grey pants. He is surrounded by security at Ramoji Film City. While the exact reason behind his visit is unknown, it has left fans more excited. They are now speculating if Jr NTR will also be a part of Pushpa 2. Check out the viral picture here:

Pushpa: The Rise was loved globally and received rave reviews from critics and fans. Written and directed by Sukumar, it was released in 2021. It depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. The song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, Srivalli, and Saami Saami are still among the hits. Besides Allu Arjun, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined Pushpa 2.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun shared his first-look poster of Pushpa 2 on his birthday earlier this month. In the poster, he was seen dressed in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red. He also sported bangles, jewellery, a nose pin and jhumkas. Captioning the poster, Allu Arjun had written, “Pushpa 2 the rule begins."

On the other hand, Jr NTR is expected to make his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. He also has NTR 30 with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in his pipeline.

