Jr NTR Turns 40: Top Dance Songs of the Telugu Superstar That Will Make You Groove

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JR NTR: Jr NTR is one of the most versatile actors in the Telugu film industry. He made his acting debut with the film Ramayanam in 1996. Not only is Jr NTR loved for his acting skills, he is also an exceptional dancer. Throughout his career, Jr NTR has consistently demonstrated his prowess as a performer, executing challenging dance steps with a combination of grace and energy. On the occasion of Jr NTR’s 40th birthday, let’s explore some of his top dance numbers that are guaranteed to make you.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Jr NTR: From RRR to Devara, Latest and Upcoming Films of Telugu Superstar