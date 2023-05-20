Jr NTR Turns 40: Top Dance Songs of the Telugu Superstar That Will Make You Groove

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JR NTR: Jr NTR is one of the most versatile actors in the Telugu film industry. He made his acting debut with the film Ramayanam in 1996. Not only is Jr NTR loved for his acting skills, he is also an exceptional dancer. Throughout his career, Jr NTR has consistently demonstrated his prowess as a performer, executing challenging dance steps with a combination of grace and energy. On the occasion of Jr NTR’s 40th birthday, let’s explore some of his top dance numbers that are guaranteed to make you.
ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Jr NTR: From RRR to Devara, Latest and Upcoming Films of Telugu Superstar
- 123 Nenoka Kantri
123 Nenoka Kantri is an energetic and captivating song featuring Jr NTR. With its pulsating beats and catchy lyrics, the song perfectly encapsulates the Simhadri star’s dynamic presence and charismatic dance moves.
- Naatu Naatu
The global buzz surrounding SS Rajamouli’s epic film, RRR, and its captivating music continues even after its song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Composed by MM Keeravani, with lively lyrics by Chandrabose and vocals by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the dance track quickly became a favorite among fans. Its infectious energy, upbeat tempo, and catchy chorus have contributed to its immense popularity.
- Diamond Girl
In the film Baadshah, Jr NTR wowed audiences with the song Diamond Girl. The fusion of hip-hop and contemporary dance styles, combined with his impeccable timing, made this song a visual treat.
- Temper Title Song
In the movie Temper, Jr NTR showcased his dance skills in the film’s title track. He seamlessly transitions from powerful moves to fluid expressions, commanding the stage with his presence.
- Shiva Shambho
The delightful and energetic track showcases Jr NTR’s charisma to the maximum. The track, sung by the talented Devi Sri Prasad, blends traditional beats with a modern twist, creating a foot-tapping fusion. Jr NTR’s impeccable dance moves infuse the song with a contagious energy.
- Follow Follow
Follow Follow from the film Nannaku Prematho is another chartbuster that showcases Jr NTR’s incredible dance skills. His sharp and synchronized moves leave a lasting impact on the audience.
- Rama Rama
One of Jr NTR’s standout dance numbers is Rama Rama from the film Janatha Garage.His flawless footwork and impeccable timing make this song an absolute treat to watch.
- Pakka Local
Another unforgettable dance track of the RRR star is Pakka Local from the film Nannaku Prematho. Jr NTR’s swag and dynamic moves make it impossible to sit still while watching him groove.
first published: May 20, 2023, 07:10 IST
last updated: May 20, 2023, 07:10 IST