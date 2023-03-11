Following the groundbreaking success of action drama RRR, Jr NTR has touched new heights. At the 80th Golden Globes, the film’s song Naatu Naatu won the prestigious Best Original Song award and made history. The actor has once again resumed his work commitments following RRR’s success. The 39-year-old has recently been in the news for his upcoming movie — tentatively titled NTR 30. It has been reported that after the Oscars ceremony on March 13, NTR will come back to India immediately.

Following that, there will be a grand launch event for NTR 30 on March 18, sources say. It is said that the team has also made arrangements for the programme. However, an official announcement will be released very soon. The makers are also thinking of releasing the movie globally on April 5, 2024, as per reports.

According to sources, after the massive success of RRR, Jr NTR wants to make this film a pan-India story. For this, the makers have put aside the old script and are working on a new one, leading to a delay in the shooting as well.

Another piece of news about this movie is going viral on social media. Apart from Indian languages, this movie will be released in nine other languages, including Japanese and Chinese. Director Koratala Siva is writing the story accordingly. Jr NTR’s 2016 film Janatha Garage was also released in Japanese and Chinese languages and achieved good success at the box office.

Jr NTR became a craze not only in India but also in Western nations following RRR’s massive success. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for NTR 30 to go on floors. And the excitement has catapulted to another level ever since it was confirmed that Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is making her Telugu film debut with NTR 30.

NTR 30 will reportedly be a commercial action drama with other entertaining elements. Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will produce the film together under the banners of Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts respectively.

According to sources, it seems that NTR 30 will be set on an island. This film will primarily be filmed in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Goa. Additionally, the movie is said to feature a lot of VFX.

After NTR 30, Jr NTR will collaborate with director Prasanth Neel for an untitled gangster drama.

