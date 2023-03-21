It’s been a week since RRR created history, winning the Oscar for the Naatu Naatu song at the 95th Academy Awards. The celebrations for its victory are still going on. The RRR team has been receiving love and congratulatory messages from across the world, some of which are in a unique style. Recently, Jr NTR fans in the US flew an aeroplane with a banner to convey their love for RRR and also wished him luck for his upcoming project, NTR 30. The now-deleted video showed an aeroplane flown over the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

The banner read, “Thank you NTR. Can’t Wait for #NTR30." The video is shared by a fan page that wrote in the caption, “Airplane Banner over the heart of world cinema, THE HOLLYWOOD. Thanks for a memorable ride called RRR Movie. Can’t wait for the mass mania of Man of Masses with NTR30. Our best wishes to Jr NTR, Siva Koratala garu, and the whole team (sic)."

Earlier, fans levelled up as they showcased their creativity while celebrating the win. Another video of the Tesla cars putting on a light show to the Oscar-winning song has made a buzz on the internet. The clip shows cars’ headlights flashing in sync with the beats of Naatu Naatu, creating a breathtaking light show.

RRR’s official Twitter account shared the video. The team penned the caption of the post, “Tesla Light Shows, light sync with the beats of Oscar Winning Song Naatu Naatu in New Jersey. Thanks for all the love."

Naatu Naatu is composed by MM Keeravaani and has been penned by Chandrabose. At the Oscars, RRR lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan along with SS Rajamouli accompanied them to show their support. Deepika Padukone introduced the Naatu Naatu live performance by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava at the Oscars.

Jr NTR is currently busy with Koratala Siva’s next project, which has been tentatively titled NTR 30. The film also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in Telugu cinema, as she will star opposite Jr NTR in this film.

