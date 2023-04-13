Jubilee: Singer Shahid Mallya Recalls Recording 'Dil Jaha Pe Le Chala' For Amit Trivedi, 'He Gave Me The Freedom To...'

Shahid Mallya, a well-known Indian playback singer, has captivated audiences with his hit songs in Bollywood, such as ‘Shauq’, ‘Rubaiyaan’, ‘Ikk Kudi’, ‘Rabba Main Toh Mar Gaya Oye’, ‘Saiyaan’ and many others. Recently, he made headlines for his tremendous performances in the movie ‘Qala.’ One particular moment that stands out for Shahid Mallya is recording the song ‘Dil Jaha Pe Le Chala’ for the movie ‘Jubilee.’

As a singer, Shahid Mallya is known for his versatility and ability to mold his performances in a way that no one can match. He has been compared to the legendary singer Rafi Sahab as he rescurrets Rafi Sahab voice with his soulful renditions and unique style.

In conversation Singer Shahid Mallya revealed that “During the recording of the ‘Dil Jaha Pe Le Chala’ Composer Amit Trivedi Ji like always Gave the freedom to showcase my talent and allowed me to sing on my Comfortable Scale. He also stated that , “One of the highlights of recording ‘Dil Jaha Pe Le Chala’ was the presence of Kausar Munir, the lyricist of the song, during the recording session. I appreciated the classic era treatment of the music in the song, which is actually my favorite genre. Also Amit Trivedi Ji always brings amazing energy to his singers, and I thoroughly enjoyed recording this song."

He further added, “In today’s world where the music landscape is constantly evolving, creating a song like ‘Dil Jaha Pe Le Chala’ and receiving love from the audience is indeed a big achievement. I am so happy and grateful for being a part of such a beautiful composition that resonates with the audience."

Shahid Mallya’s contribution to Bollywood music has been significant, and he continues to enthrall audiences with his soulful voice and versatile performances. His dedication to his craft and ability to deliver memorable renditions make him a sought-after singer in the industry. With his recent success in the movie ‘Qala’ and his nostalgic experience of recording ‘Dil Jaha Pe Le Chala’ for ‘Jubilee,’ Shahid Mallya’s journey in the music industry continues to be inspiring and commendable.

