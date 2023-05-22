Jugal Hansraj Remembers His Masoom Co-Star Satish Kaushik, 'He Was Extremely Jovial And Wonderful'

We have seen so many actors whose initial successful string of films led them to be touted as the next big thing in the industry but their careers ultimately failed to take off. One of them is the 90s chocolate boy Jugal Hansraj. Jugal’s boyish charm and good looks would make women go weak in their knees, and the actor appeared in a few successful films like Mohabbatein where he shared screen space with stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Jugal Hansraj started to enthral audiences early, as a child artiste. He began his career with the Shekhar Kapur-directed 1983 film Masoom where he played Naseeruddin Shah’s illegitimate son. The movie won great critical acclaim and it also gave him a chance to collaborate with Satish Kaushik who passed away earlier this year.

Recalling his experience working with him on the film, Jugal Hansraj told ETimes, “Satish ji also had a role in the movie. In fact, I had a scene with him. He portrayed Tiwari Ji, a friend of the principal and someone who had a connection with my on-screen father, Naseeruddin Shah. He was the one who dropped me off at the station towards the end of the film. It was a wonderful experience working on that project."

He further shared, “Even though it was almost 40 years ago, I have vivid memories of the film. We filmed it entirely in one schedule, in Delhi and Nainital.We spent around 50 days together, living and working as a team. It was a joyous time in my life. The memories are fond, thanks to the people involved, such as Shekhar Kapur, whom I admired greatly and still stay in touch with. I hold immense respect for him and all the other talented stars in the film. And of course, Satish sir himself. He was incredibly jovial and a wonderful person. I was deeply saddened by his demise. He had a remarkable ability to bring happiness to the room."

“Everyone was delighted to see him. He was hardworking and proved his talent as an actor and director, both nationally and internationally. He made great films. When I used to bump into him in Mumbai, he always greeted me warmly, with kind words and a warm hug. Seeing him always brought me immense happiness. I will forever cherish the moments I spent with Satish Ji as he was a truly wonderful person. His presence will be greatly missed," the actor recounted.

On the work front, after directing films like Pyaar Impossible and Roadside Romeo, Jugal became a published author with his first novel for children titled ‘Cross Connection: The Big Circus Adventure’. The actor was also seen in Season 2 of Mismatched.